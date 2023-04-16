Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Another kidney transplant at KGMU

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2023 12:00 AM IST

A father donated his kidney to save his son's life at King George?s Medical University, making it the fifth successful transplant on its campus.

A 55-year-old man donated kidney to save his 20-year-old son suffering from end-stage kidney ailment and successful transplant by doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday increased the count of such operations on its campus to five.

KGMU docs perform fifth kidney transplant successfully. (For Representation)
“Both the recipient and the donor are stable and under observation of a medical team,” said spokesperson for the medical university Dr Sudhir Singh in a press statement. “Coordination between the departments led to smooth functioning and best results in the interest of the patient,” said the press statement.

Doctors, including Prof Vishwajeet Singh, Prof SN Sankhwar, Dr Vivek Kumar Singh, Dr Apul Goel, Dr Medhavi Gautam, Dr Lakshay Kumar, Prof GP Singh, Dr Tanmay Tiwari, Dr Tulika Chandra coordinated the various steps of transplant.

