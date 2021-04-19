55-year-old Russian man found dead in Agra hotel

A Russian man was found dead inside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Filippov Oleg from Moscow, Russia. He was about 55 years old, they said.

Prima facie, it appears that he died due to a cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage, Sadar Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

The incident came to light when Oleg's friend called him in the morning but did not get any response, the officer said.

Consequently, the hotel staff informed the police following which a team rushed to the hotel and broke open the door.

Oleg's body was found lying in the washroom, Kumar said.

The body was sent to Sarojini Naidu Medical College for postmortem, the police added.