57K newly-trained UP Police constables to join force on April 26

In a major boost to policing capacity ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh Police will add nearly 57,000 newly trained constables into active service immediately after their passing-out parade on April 26.

By easing workload on existing personnel, the move will allow better focus on evidence collection and timely prosecution. (For Representation)

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The simultaneous ceremony across 112 training centres marks one of the largest single-phase inductions into the state’s history and is expected to significantly strengthen law and order and crime control.

The addition comes at a politically significant time, with the state government continuing to emphasise improved law and order as a core governance achievement since 2017 under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP government is also likely to highlight improved policing outcomes as it heads into the 2027 elections.

Officials said the newly trained constables will begin joining field duties soon after the April 26 parade, leading to a rapid increase in police presence across Uttar Pradesh’s 68 districts and seven police commissionerates. The enhanced deployment is expected to improve response time, expand beat policing, and strengthen surveillance in sensitive and high-crime areas.

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{{^usCountry}} With additional personnel at the police station level, routine functions such as patrolling, crowd control, and emergency handling are likely to become more efficient, while visible policing is expected to act as a deterrent to criminal activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With additional personnel at the police station level, routine functions such as patrolling, crowd control, and emergency handling are likely to become more efficient, while visible policing is expected to act as a deterrent to criminal activity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The induction is also expected to improve crime detection and investigation. By easing the workload on existing personnel, the move will allow better focus on case quality, evidence collection and timely prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The induction is also expected to improve crime detection and investigation. By easing the workload on existing personnel, the move will allow better focus on case quality, evidence collection and timely prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna, director general of police, UP, described the induction as a “transformational moment” for policing in the state. “The joining of nearly 57,000 newly trained constables after the April 26 passing-out parade will significantly strengthen our ability to maintain law and order, improve response time, and ensure more effective policing at the grassroots level,” he said. The DGP further said the recruits have been trained to meet modern policing challenges, including cyber threats and community-oriented policing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna, director general of police, UP, described the induction as a “transformational moment” for policing in the state. “The joining of nearly 57,000 newly trained constables after the April 26 passing-out parade will significantly strengthen our ability to maintain law and order, improve response time, and ensure more effective policing at the grassroots level,” he said. The DGP further said the recruits have been trained to meet modern policing challenges, including cyber threats and community-oriented policing. {{/usCountry}}

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The Uttar Pradesh Police, already the largest in the country with over 400,000 personnel, will further consolidate its strength with this addition. The force includes more than 33 battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and specialised units for intelligence and investigation.

The constables were recruited against more than 60,000 civil police posts, with around 57,000 successfully completing a nine-month training programme conducted across 112 centres. The recruitment process began in June last year when appointment letters were distributed in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The batch includes over 12,000 women constables, a development expected to strengthen gender-sensitive policing. Their deployment will enhance handling of cases involving women and children, improve accessibility at police stations, and support the functioning of women help desks.

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Officials said the current induction is part of a broader expansion plan with recruitment for an additional 32,679 constables already underway. Once completed, the total addition could approach 90,000 personnel.

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