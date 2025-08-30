Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

6 Kanpur cops suspended for aiding Akhilesh Dubey

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 10:52 pm IST

The action was taken against inspectors Manvendra Singh, Ashish Dwivedi, Aman Singh, and Neeraj Ojha, along with sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel. They allegedly sent misleading reports to courts, protected members of Dubey’s syndicate, and mishandled sensitive cases.

At least six policemen, including four inspectors and two sub-inspectors, were suspended on Friday after a departmental inquiry found they allegedly maintained close contact with city-based lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, who is under investigation for alleged land mafia activities, extortion, and blackmail, Kanpur Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The probe revealed that the officers failed to act on complaints, suppressed facts, and maintained regular contact with Dubey and his associates. (Sourced)
The probe revealed that the officers failed to act on complaints, suppressed facts, and maintained regular contact with Dubey and his associates. (Sourced)

The probe revealed that the officers failed to act on complaints, suppressed facts, and maintained regular contact with Dubey and his associates. “They were found to have deliberately neglected their duties, facilitated accused persons, and misled senior officers,” the statement said.

The action was taken against inspectors Manvendra Singh, Ashish Dwivedi, Aman Singh, and Neeraj Ojha, along with sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel. They allegedly sent misleading reports to courts, protected members of Dubey’s syndicate, and mishandled sensitive cases.

Police noted that Dubey, a practising lawyer, is facing investigation for allegedly running an extortion and blackmail network and framing individuals in fabricated rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. His suspected role as a land mafia figure and his alleged collusion with the suspended policemen are under scrutiny.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 6 Kanpur cops suspended for aiding Akhilesh Dubey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On