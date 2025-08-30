6 Kanpur cops suspended for aiding Akhilesh Dubey

At least six policemen, including four inspectors and two sub-inspectors, were suspended on Friday after a departmental inquiry found they allegedly maintained close contact with city-based lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, who is under investigation for alleged land mafia activities, extortion, and blackmail, Kanpur Police said in a statement on Saturday. The probe revealed that the officers failed to act on complaints, suppressed facts, and maintained regular contact with Dubey and his associates. (Sourced)

The probe revealed that the officers failed to act on complaints, suppressed facts, and maintained regular contact with Dubey and his associates. “They were found to have deliberately neglected their duties, facilitated accused persons, and misled senior officers,” the statement said.

The action was taken against inspectors Manvendra Singh, Ashish Dwivedi, Aman Singh, and Neeraj Ojha, along with sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel. They allegedly sent misleading reports to courts, protected members of Dubey’s syndicate, and mishandled sensitive cases.

Police noted that Dubey, a practising lawyer, is facing investigation for allegedly running an extortion and blackmail network and framing individuals in fabricated rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. His suspected role as a land mafia figure and his alleged collusion with the suspended policemen are under scrutiny.