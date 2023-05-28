648 caught, fined for unauthorised chain pulling in trains

PRAYAGRAJ: In a special drive against unauthorised chain pulling in passenger trains running under Prayagraj division, 648 people had been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) between January 1, 2023 and May 25 this year, informed railway officials.

“Indian Railways has installed emergency alarm chains in all the coaches of passenger trains for the convenience, safety and use of passengers in case of emergencies. But some people pull the chain unnecessarily due to which other passengers have to face inconvenience,” said public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh.

As per the direction of the divisional railway manager (DRM), Himanshu Badoni, a continuous campaign was underway under senior divisional security commissioner Vijay Prakash Pandit for taking action against such passengers, he added.

The arrested people were presented in the railway court which imposed fines worth ₹1,28,800 on them.

“Among these, a total amount of ₹9,145 was realised from 82 people at Prayagraj Junction, 58 were fined ₹8,795 at Kanpur railway station, 79 were fined ₹6,820 at Etawah railway station and 105 were fined ₹27,975 at Aligarh railway station. Along with this, by conducting awareness campaigns from time to time in schools and villages around the station, RPF personnel have stressed on the importance of these emergency chains and explained why they should not be pulled without proper reason and the action that such an act can incite.

“Legal action is being taken against those who are involved in unauthorised chain pulling by registering cases under section 141 of the Railway Act. In the Act, there is a provision of fine of ₹1000 or imprisonment of one year, or both”, explained the PRO.