Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 65-year-old woman tied up, raped in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

65-year-old woman tied up, raped in Uttar Pradesh

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found the woman, aged around 65 years, in a critical condition with her hands and feet tied.
PTI | , Mahoba
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The woman identified the accused as Bharat Kushwaha (45), who has been taken into custody, police said, adding a case was lodged against him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).(File photo)

A woman, in her mid-sixties, was allegedly tied up and raped in Kabrai town here, police said on Monday.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found the woman, aged around 65 years, in a critical condition with her hands and feet tied.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

The woman identified the accused as Bharat Kushwaha (45), who has been taken into custody, police said, adding a case was lodged against him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime against women
TRENDING NEWS

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP