66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
- 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
The third round of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign went off smoothly at 1,537 vaccination centres in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 171,198 health workers (66.41%) out of the targeted 257,781 getting the jabs till 5pm, according to official data.
The health department organised 2,305 vaccination sessions in all 75 districts of the state to inoculate health workers. UP has received 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses.
The highest turnout of beneficiaries was reported from five districts– Balrampur (99.07%), Siddharth Nagar (98.32%), Sant Kabir Nagar (97.52%), Barabanki (92.45%) and Fatehpur (88.40%), whereas, the lowest turnout was reported from Sonebhadra (44.75%), Firozabad (45.31%), Gorakhpur (45.58%), Chandauli (46.66%) and Rae Bareli (46.78%).
As many as 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm. All the beneficiaries were kept under observation. They were healthy and safe, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare).
The fourth round of Covid vaccination is being organised on Friday. The health and family welfare department plans to vaccinate 2.10 lakh health workers in the 2,100 vaccination sessions across the state.
Health workers, who got the first dose on Thursday, will be given the second dose on February 25, he said.
Prasad said messages were sent to the health workers who were listed for the vaccination and their names were uploaded on the CoWIN portal.
Those health workers not suffering from any disease were given either of the two vaccines — Covishield or Covaxin. Enthusiasm was witnessed among health workers across the state as they came in large numbers to get the vaccine, added Prasad.
“I inspected the vaccination drive at Avantibai Hospital and King George’s Medical University. It was continuing smoothly at both the centres as well as at other vaccination centres across UP,” Prasad said.
After getting the vaccine, the beneficiaries were kept under observation for 30 minutes. The strength of vaccinators’ teams has been increased, he said.
Health workers who missed the dose in the first and second round had been told to get themselves vaccinated in the third round, he said. The state government has decided to organise Covid vaccination twice a week, on Thursdays and Fridays.
