67% polling at model booths of 14 LDA complexes

Model booths set up at the clubhouses of 14 multistoried residential complexes were a success with their residents as they recorded an overall 67% polling, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said. Residents of a residential complex where a model booth was set up by LDA in Lucknow (HT)

The highest figure of 80.99% was recorded at Saryu Apartments in Gomti Nagar Extension of the city, and the lowest of 43.39% at Butler Palace in Dalibagh. All 14 complexes are owned by LDA.

“Voters greatly appreciated decorations and facilities provided by LDA at the clubhouse polling stations. The result was that despite the extreme heat voters showed enthusiasm and polling was high at almost all centres,” said Indramani Tripathi, the LDA vice-chairman.

“We achieved a great milestone of 72% voting at Akash Enclave (located at Sector 6A of Vrindavan Yojana),” said Gagan Sachdeva, chief coordinator at Akash Enclave.

Morning walkers at these high-rise apartments were usually the ones who voted first as they turned up at the booths from as early as 6.30 am. A long queue was seen at Smriti Apartments in Jankipuram where hundreds of voters from five buildings turned up to vote. “We voted early in the morning. All elderly residents who go on walks in the morning had cast their votes by 8 am,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident.

Similar enthusiasm was seen at the clubhouses of Omaxe Heights, Eldeco Greens and Parijat Apartment. Residents earlier used to vote at polling stations at least 3 kms away from their society. “Our clubhouse is in the basement,” said SK Singh of Eldeco. “It felt like a festival as people of the society had gathered. We took pictures and drank mattha (buttermilk) together,” said Harsh Bardhan Singh of Parijat.

Polling at model booths

Saryu Apartments, Gomti Nagar Ext– 80.99% Sunrise Apartments, Mansarovar Yojana – 76% Parijat Apartments, Vikrant Khand-3- 73.98% Smriti Apartments, Kursi Road – 72% Aakash Enclave, Sector-6, Vrindavan Yojana- 70.93% Omega Green Park, Tara Ka Purva – 70% Eldico elegance, Vibhuti section – 68% Sahara City Homes, Allu Nagar Digaria- 67.73% Bhagirathi Enclave, Avadh Vihar Yojana – 67.25% Spring Greens Apartment, Anoura Khurd – 65.43% Saryu Enclave, Ghuswal Kala- 64% Aldico City, Muttakipur – 62.10% Omaxe Heights, Vibhuti Khand – 61.39% Butler Palace, Dalibagh – 43.39%