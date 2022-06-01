7 killed as ambulance collides head-on with truck in Bareilly

Seven people, including three women and four men, were killed in a road mishap when an ambulance collided head-on with a speeding truck in Bareilly district on Tuesday morning. All 7 persons travelling in the ambulance died on the spot, said police officials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the mishap and directed local district administration and police officials to provide immediate help to the victims’ family.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the road mishap was reported on Delhi highway under Fatehganj police station limits when the ambulance ferrying seven people was heading towards Pilibhit from Delhi via Bareilly, and the truck was coming from the opposite direction.

He said the collision was such that the ambulance was completely crushed and the mangled remains had to be cut down to pull out the victims.

Another police official said preliminary investigation suggested that the ambulance driver dozed off while driving and failed to spot the truck coming from the opposite direction. He said the seven deceased included five members of a family who were returning with another ailing member after his treatment at a Delhi hospital while one deceased was the ambulance driver. He said the efforts were on to ascertain their identities and inform their family members about the tragedy.

