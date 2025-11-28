7 of a family killed as dumper laden with gravel overturnsonto car in Saharanpur

Seven members of a family, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after an overloaded dumper lost control and overturned onto their car on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Friday, police said. Three cranes were brought in to lift the dumper, and locals joined officials in removing the gravel. (HT)

According to police, the accident occurred when the family from Sayyed Majra village was on their way to Gangoh to attend a funeral and had just reached the expressway. The dumper, loaded with gravel, overturned and spilled its entire load onto the car, completely crushing it.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed officials to expedite relief work. He also directed that the injured receive proper treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the car suddenly came in front of the dumper. Despite the driver applying brakes, the high speed -- reportedly over 100 kmph -- made it impossible to control the vehicle. The dumper flipped over the car, flattening it. The driver was allegedly under the influence of liquor.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Saini’s wife Rani Devi; his son Sandeep Saini, 24; daughter Julie, 27; Julie’s four-year-old son; son-in-law Shekhar Kumar, 28; Mahendra’s sister-in-law’s son Vipin, 20, of Mohaddipur; and a relative, Raju Saini, 27.

Officials said three cranes were brought in to lift the dumper, and locals joined officials in removing the gravel. By the time rescuers cut open the roof of the car, the passengers had suffered fatal injuries. Sandeep Saini, a pharmacist working at a medical store run by former minister Dharm Singh Saini’s brother, was still breathing when he was pulled out but died after reaching hospital.

SP (city) Vyom Bindal confirmed that seven bodies were recovered from the crushed vehicle and sent for the post-mortem examination. “Efforts are being made to arrest the errant driver, who has absconded,” he said.

Following the accident, enraged villagers staged a road blockade demanding financial assistance and relief from the CM Relief Fund. According to ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh, the blockade was lifted after protesters were assured that their demands would be conveyed to higher authorities.

Minister of state Jaswant Saini said the victims’ families would be provided benefits under the Farmers’ Accident Insurance Scheme and assured maximum possible support. He added that action would be taken if the dumper was found to be involved in illegal mining operations.