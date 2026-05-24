7 of India’s 29 hottest cities in UP, Banda touches 46.8°C

Uttar Pradesh The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in districts including Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj. (Rajesh Kumar Singh/HT)

continued to reel under intense heat on Sunday with seven cities from the state figuring among the 29 hottest places in the country where temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius. Banda emerged as the second hottest city in India at 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Bramhapuri in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region topped the list at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that thunderstorms, gusty winds, and dust storms could bring sudden weather changes across several eastern districts during the next 24 hours. According to the IMD, weather is likely to remain dry over West Uttar Pradesh, while rain and thundershowers may occur at isolated places in East Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department warned that heatwave conditions are very likely at a few places during daytime across the state, while warm night conditions may prevail at isolated locations in East Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in eastern districts.

On Sunday, Banda remained the hottest city in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius. Orai, Prayagraj and Jhansi recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius each, followed by Agra at 45.4 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Aligarh and Kanpur IAF at 44.6 degrees Celsius each.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The forecast for Monday predicts a clear sky with temperatures likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. IMD has also warned of warm night conditions in the city.

A red warning for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts.

An orange alert has been sounded in more than 20 districts, including Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Mathura and Jhansi.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in districts including Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Gonda and Maharajganj.