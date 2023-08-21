Annual plantation drive: 65 districts score 100 in U.P

Contributing their bit in expanding the green cover of the state, all 75 districts of the state participated with enthusiasm in the annual plantation campaign to achieve the plantation target this year.

In all, 65 districts scored 100 per cent plantation target out of which 14 districts exceeded the target achieving 101 per cent plantation, said the state government on Sunday.

The state planted a total of 36.16 crore saplings this year.

Forest department took the lead by planting 13.22 crore saplings, while the rural development department contributed over 13.13 crore saplings across 75 districts.

The department of agriculture, horticulture, panchayati raj, and environment planted millions of saplings, while the education department contributed over 50 lakh saplings.

Over 1.49 crore saplings were planted in Sonbhadra and more than one crore in Jhansi. It is noteworthy that more than 36 crore saplings were planted to increase the green cover of Uttar Pradesh under the campaign launched by CM Yogi Adityanath.

More than 101 per cent plantation was achieved in 14 districts whereas 51 districts recorded 100 per cent plantation. The 14 districts with outstanding performances are: Bulandshahr (106.723%), Barabanki (105.154%), Noida (103.918%), Prayagraj (103.603%), Aligarh (103.563%), Bhadohi (103.142%), Sambhal (102.436%), Deoria (101.974%), Pilibhit (101.662%), Sonbhadra (101.574%), Bareilly (101.422%), Unnao (101.35%), Gorakhpur (101.22%), and Maharajganj (101.001%).

In terms of numbers, the forest department planted the maximum number of saplings, but in terms of proportion to target, the irrigation department topped with 185 per cent plantation.

