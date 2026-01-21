78 yrs post independence, ‘light of hope’ dawns upon UP hamlet

LUCKNOW Nearly eight decades after India’s independence, a ‘light of hope’ dawned upon Gadariyapurwa, a small hamlet around 40km from Lucknow, when the first electric bulb flickered by electric current from government poles on Tuesday evening. A power meter being installed in the village. (Sourced)

For the roughly 80 households in the village of around 550 population — home largely to Dalit and backward communities, along with a few Brahmin families —the flow of current to light up a single bulb carried a meaning far deeper than convenience. It signalled recognition, dignity and a long-denied connection to development, marking the end of a 78-year wait.

The moment was met with stunned silence, followed by applause and quiet tears.

Barely 8km from the district headquarters, Gadariyapurwa village under the Deva development block, had lived without power for generations. Nights were illuminated by oil lamps, children studied under dim, flickering flames, and daily life came to a halt after sunset. Only some rich homes could afford generators/solar panels. But on Tuesday evening, that reality finally changed.

The village’s prolonged darkness was not due to remoteness alone. A surrounding forest area had for years blocked electrification, with forest authorities reluctant to grant permission for power lines to pass through the jungle. Despite repeated appeals by the UPPCL, local MLA and district officials, the project remained stalled.

The breakthrough came only after a change in strategy. Instead of routing lines through the forest, the electricity department laid poles along an alternative path, skirting the jungle and finally reaching the village.

Local MLA Suresh Yadav, whose efforts helped push the project forward, acknowledged the long delay. “Electric poles were installed here back in 2017, but wires and supply took another seven years because we had to reroute them along the sides of the forest,” he said.

“It’s as if the poles themselves were waiting patiently. What matters today is that the darkness is gone,” he added.

For elderly residents, the moment was emotional. “I never thought I would see electric light in my lifetime. My grandchildren will now grow up in a different era...this light has given us dignity,” said Ram Lal, 70, standing inside his mud house, staring at the glowing bulb.

He said, “After power supply, now we can demand a school in our area.”

As switches were turned on one by one, children ran from house to house, pointing excitedly at glowing bulbs, while women stood quietly, soaking in the change. “Cooking after dark was always difficult. We had to go to another village just to recharge our mobile phones. Now, nights will feel safer...we are finally part of the rest of the world,” said Sunita Devi.

Officials said the electrification was the result of renewed administrative focus and local cooperation. “It’s a long-pending responsibility finally fulfilled. We have installed two transformers here and 60 houses have already been given connections; the remaining would be given connections when they apply for it,” said Ghanshyam Tripathi, executive engineer with MVVNL in Barabanki.

“Development has meaning only when it reaches the last household,” he emphasised.

The government has launched an ambitious electrification drive targeting over 2.5 lakh households across approximately 19,000–20,000 majras (hamlets), with a budget allocation of around ₹900 crore. The project prioritises the remaining un-electrified households in the Purvanchal, Madhyanchal and Dakshinanchal discom areas, said UPPCL director (distribution) GD Dwivedi.