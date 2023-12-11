8 charred to death in car-dumper collision in Bareilly

Eight people, including a minor, were charred to death when a seven-seater SUV turned into a fireball after colliding with a sand-laden dumper truck on Nainital highway in Bareilly on Saturday midnight, said senior police officials.

Firefighters at the spot after an SUV caught fire following a collision with a truck on the Bareilly-Nainital road, in Bareilly district, Saturday night. (PTI)

Superintendent of police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of eight people, including the child.

The victims have been identified as Furkan (40), Mohammed Ayyub (36), Babu Mansoori (8), Mohammad Aalim (22), Mohammad Ashiq Shameem (34), Mohammad Asif (22), Mohammad Arif (24), Mohammad Shadab (19), all residents of Baheri area, police said. They said their family members have been informed.

A Bareilly police official said the incident took place near Dhabura village on Nainital highway under Bhojipura police station limits at around 12am when the victims were returning after attending a marriage reception of one Owaish, a resident of Jaam locality in Bareilly’s Bahedi, at Faham Lawns. He said the SUV was being driven at high speed and the driver apparently lost control over the wheels after the vehicle’s tyre got burst and it entered the opposite lane after jumping over the divider and collided with the dumper coming from the opposite side from Uttarakhand.

He said the collision was so massive that both the vehicles caught fire after blast in the SUV. While the dumper driver jumped out of the vehicle, the passengers in the SUV got locked inside due to some snag in locking system and were charred to death.

He said the bodies were pulled out after cutting the parts of the car with the help of gas cutter. The fire tenders reached the spot about an hour after the mishap, he said.

Bareilly’s CFO (chief fire officer) Chandra Mohan Sharma said it is difficult to tell the reason for the accident right now.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths.

(With PTI inputs)