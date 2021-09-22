Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 8 fresh Covid cases in Lucknow, active patient count up to 33
lucknow news

8 fresh Covid cases in Lucknow, active patient count up to 33

The number of active cases has doubled over the past week. From 15 on September 15, it rose to 33 now. UP has reported 17,09,708 cases and 22,888 deaths till now
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:52 PM IST
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiariy during the vaccination drive in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)

LUCKNOW With eight fresh Covid cases, the number of active cases under treatment in Lucknow rose to 33 on Wednesday.

The number of active cases doubled over the past week. From 15 on September 15, it went up to 33 now. The peak of active cases was recorded on April 24 (40,000) but the steady downtrend began with the second wave ebbing, as per state health department data.

“We have to keep in mind that Covid infection spreads fast in a geometrical manner. From one case it will multiply into 2 but from 4 cases it can multiply into 16. This is unlike mathematical manner where cases rise in a set pattern,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at KGMU.

“Even if there is one active Covid case, we have to keep utmost precaution,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Since the pandemic began, Lucknow had reported 2,38,752 Covid cases, including 2,36,068 recovered patients and 2,651 deaths. The state had reported 17,09,708 cases and 22,888 deaths till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh power engineers’ body warns of strike against harassment by UPPCL management

Ayodhya: Eight idols stolen from century-old temple

Akhada to take final call on Mahant Giri’s successor

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh poll team holds discussions with Yogi, others
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP