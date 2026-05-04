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8 from Lalitpur family lose lives in Jalaun road crash

The car, carrying 10 passengers, all reportedly from the same family, was returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the accident took place near Jolhupur turn in Kalpi around 7 am.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:57 pm IST
By HT Correspondents, Kanpur
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As many as eight members of a family from Lalitpur were killed and two others seriously injured on Monday morning after their car crashed into another vehicle on the Kalpi-Orai stretch in Jalaun district, police said.

For representation only (Sourced)

The car, carrying 10 passengers, all reportedly from the same family, was returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the accident took place near Jolhupur turn in Kalpi around 7 am.

Police said the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with a moving vehicle ahead. Four passengers died on the spot, while four others succumbed during treatment.

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Jalaun district magistrate, said two of the deceased have been identified so far. Authorities have obtained the names of all those travelling in the vehicle, but confirmation of which passengers are among the deceased will be done after family members arrive.

All occupants were identified as members of the Tiwari family from Mahrauni in Lalitpur. They had travelled to Ayodhya for darshan and were on their way back home when the accident occurred.

Jitendra Kumar, circle officer (CO), said the trailer driver fled the spot after the accident. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and identify the accused driver. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 8 from Lalitpur family lose lives in Jalaun road crash
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 8 from Lalitpur family lose lives in Jalaun road crash
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