830 flood control projects completed in Uttar Pradesh since 2017: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government’s efforts in the last five years have led to a reduction in the number of districts vulnerable to floods in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government had completed a record 830 flood control projects in various districts of Uttar Pradesh since 2017, Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was reviewing flood control preparedness at a meeting with officials on Wednesday.

On the advice of experts, the Uttar Pradesh government used state-of-the art technology to minimise the risk of floods, he said. Earlier, the state witnessed extensive loss of life and property during floods, Yogi Adityanath observed.

This year, too, the safety of people should be ensured in the event of floods, he said.

Adequate reserve stock should be mobilized for flood emergencies in vulnerable districts and necessary equipment should also be arranged at these places, the chief minister said.

All the 875 flood protection committees should be in active mode, he said, adding that district magistrates or superintendents of police should inspect the highly sensitive and sensitive embankments. The deputy collector or deputy SP rank officers should inspect the remaining embankments, Yogi Adityanath said.

For protection from floods, 523 embankments of 3869 km length have been constructed on various rivers in the state. The work of the cleaning of drains should be completed by June 30 to check water logging, he said

Each district should prepare its own action plan for disaster management, he said.

Continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers should be done, he said. NDRF, SDRF/PAC and disaster management teams should be active 24×7 in the affected districts, the chief minister added.

Adequate arrangements for the security of women and girls should be made in the flood- hit areas, he said, adding that the police force should remain alert.

SENSITIVE DISTRICTS

Twenty-four districts are very sensitive from the point of view of floods in Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Siddharthnagar, Ghazipur, Gonda, Ballia, Deoria, Sitapur, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Mau, Farrukhabad, Shravasti, Badaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit and Barabanki.

Sixteen districts that are sensitive include Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rampur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hardoi, Varanasi, Unnao, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur and Kasganj.