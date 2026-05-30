8-year-old crushed to death as iron gate collapses on Lucknow school premises

An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death when a heavy iron gate allegedly collapsed on him inside the premises of a school, operated by the Divyangjan Sashaktikaran (empowerment of persons with disabilities) department in Lucknow on Saturday morning, triggering protests by family members who staged a road blockade with the body and demanded action against those responsible.

Eyewitnesses and local residents said the child was trapped beneath the gate after it collapsed. People nearby rushed to rescue him, but he succumbed to injuries. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Eggs, stones, shoes hurled at Abhishek Banerjee as 'BJP workers' rough up TMC MP | WATCH

According to police, the deceased was identified as Shiva Kashyap, son of Vikram Kashyap, a resident of Banjari Mod in the Dhannipur area of Bahraich district. The boy had come to stay with his maternal uncle, Rahul Kashyap, who lives on the JBTC campus and works as a rickshaw puller.

The incident occurred between 9am and 9.30am on the campus that houses Bachpan Day Care, a school for visually impaired children. Shiva had gone to play on swings installed on the school premises. While leaving the complex, an iron gate suddenly gave way and fell on him, causing grievous injuries, Mahanagar police said in an official statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Station house officer (additional charge), Mahanagar, Pradeep Giri said necessary legal formalities, including preparation of the inquest report, were being carried out and all aspects of the incident were under investigation.

Eyewitnesses and local residents said the child was trapped beneath the gate after it collapsed. People nearby rushed to rescue him, but he succumbed to injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident sparked outrage among family members and residents, who alleged negligence in the maintenance of the government premises and questioned how such a heavy gate could collapse inside a campus frequented by children, including visually impaired students.

Also read: 'Rulers became killers': Rahul, Mamata and Akhilesh condemn attack on Abhishek Banerjee, accuse BJP of violence

As news of the incident spread, relatives of the victim and local residents gathered at the spot and staged a protest by placing the body on the road. The protesters demanded compensation for the bereaved family, registration of a case against those responsible for maintaining the premises, and accountability from departmental officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest disrupted traffic in the area for some time before police and administrative officials intervened and persuaded the family to end the blockade.

Assistant commissioner of police (Mahanagar) Ankit Kumar said legal formalities were being completed and an inquiry had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the gate collapse.

Officials said the probe would examine whether structural weakness, rusting, poor maintenance or any other lapse contributed to the accident. The condition of other infrastructure on the campus is also likely to be reviewed.

Taking cognisance of the incident, district magistrate Vishakh G directed sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Singh to visit the spot and submit a detailed report.

Residents demanded a structural safety audit of the campus and strict action against officials found negligent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}