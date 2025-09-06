9 lakh govt teachers in UP to get cashless treatment: Yogi

In a Teachers’ Day gift, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the cashless medical treatment facility for all the government teachers of the state. This decision will directly benefit about nine lakh teachers, the chief minister said at a programme at the Lok Bhavan auditorium here. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with ministers Gulab Devi and Sandeep Singh, at a Teachers’ Day event in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Besides teachers of the primary, upper primary, secondary, government aided schools and colleges, the decision will cover shiksha mitras, instructors and cooks.

“Now, teachers and their families will not have to face a financial crisis in case of an illness or emergency,” he said, calling the decision a “symbol of the government’s gratitude towards the contribution of teachers”.

The chief minister gave away state awards to 81 teachers, including 66 basic education and 15 secondary education teachers for their innovative practices. He distributed tablets to principals of 2204 government secondary schools and inaugurated smart classes for 1236 government secondary schools (two per school).

The CM asked officers of the basic education, secondary and higher education departments to work quickly to provide the cashless treatment facility within a time limit by completing all the formalities soon.

“I want to announce that we will provide the benefit of a cashless treatment system to all teachers of the state. Along with this, we will also connect shiksha mitras, instructors and cooks with it. About nine lakh teachers of Uttar Pradesh i.e. nine lakh families will get the benefit of this facility,” he said.

Panel formed to increase honorarium of shiksha mitras, instructors

The chief minister announced that a high-level committee has been formed to increase the honorarium of shiksha mitras and instructors.

“The report for this is going to come very soon and we will try to do something better in that direction,” he said.

He added that teachers are not only knowledge givers, but are the creators who strengthen the foundation of the nation. Concern for their respect and facilities is the priority of the government, he said.

Operation Kayakalp, Project

Alankar changed the picture

The CM said Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar were run to improve the condition of schools in the state. Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools were connected with 19 basic facilities. Similarly, through Project Alankar, 2,100 schools have been provided with new buildings and a safe environment. Schemes like Nipun Bharat Mission and Bal Vatika are enhancing the language and mathematical skills of children as well as connecting them with nutrition and basic education.

Freedom from stigma of copying

The chief minister said that before 2017, the Secondary Education Council had become a hub of copying. Children from other states also used to come here and pass due to copying, he said.

“Today, transparent examinations are conducted under CCTV surveillance. 56 lakh students appear for the examination and the results are declared within one month,” he said, adding that now the students of UP Board are no less than any board.

Hard work, innovation lauded

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Adityanath said that on one hand, there was propaganda on the school mergers and Bal Vatikas. At the same time, the principals and teachers of many schools set an example with hard work and innovation. Many of these schools are capable of competing with any convent or public school, he said.

He said schools in Sultanpur, Varanasi and many districts of the state have innovated and shown that government schools are not behind in quality.

Teachers no less than any

bureaucrat or leader

Teachers are no less than any bureaucrat or leader, but pathfinders who give direction to the society, he said.

The teachers of Uttar Pradesh are respected for their excellent education, he said, adding that this identity is now being strengthened further through a positive environment and innovation.

Over 5000 Bal Vatikas opened

Adityanath said in line with the New Education Policy, “Bal Vatika” has been started for children between three and six years of age. In this session, more than 5000 Bal Vatikas have been opened in the state, in which more than 25,000 children have started climbing the first step of education. These children are also being linked to anganwadi centres and the Chief Minister Nutrition Mission, so that along with education, their health is also strengthened and the foundation of Uttar Pradesh can be strengthened.

Yogi said booklets for Bal Vatika should be simple and interesting, so that children learn while playing and consider studies enjoyable. Under the Nutrition Mission, children should be given diverse and attractive food, he said.

The chief minister said the examples of teachers who have innovated in education should be published and reach all schools and be placed in front of the children in the assembly.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi, basic education minister Sandeep Singh, acting chief secretary and additional chief secretary (Basic and Secondary) Deepak Kumar and Director General School Education Kanchan Verma were present on the occasion.