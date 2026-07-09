₹93 lakh known income, ₹20 crore wealth trail: Ex-ARTO DA probe widens

A disproportionate assets case that began with allegations of ₹68.66 lakh in unexplained wealth against former assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Lalit Kumar has expanded after searches by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment allegedly unearthed cash, bullion, jewellery and property documents collectively estimated to be worth nearly ₹20 crore, senior officials said on Thursday. Investigators say the searches conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday have exposed a far bigger alleged wealth trail than what was reflected in the FIR. (For representation)

A senior Vigilance official said the contrast between the figures mentioned in the Anti-Corruption Organisation’s (ACO) FIR and the recoveries made during the two-day search operation has dramatically altered the complexion of the case. “While the FIR alleged disproportionate assets worth ₹68.66 lakh, the searches have revealed wealth several times larger, prompting investigators to widen the probe into suspected illicit investments, benami assets and undisclosed financial transactions,” the official added.

The official further said that the case originated from a preliminary open enquiry ordered after complaints that Lalit Kumar had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving in the transport department. The enquiry concluded that during the check period, he earned ₹93.26 lakh through legitimate sources but allegedly acquired assets and incurred expenditure of ₹1.61 crore, leaving ₹68.66 lakh in unexplained assets—73.6% higher than his lawful income.

On the basis of these findings, the ACO registered an FIR in June 2024 under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation was transferred to the Vigilance Establishment about four months ago after Kumar, then a regional inspector (technical), was promoted to the gazetted rank of assistant regional transport officer during the course of the enquiry. He retired in May 2025.

However, investigators say the searches conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday have exposed a far bigger alleged wealth trail than what was reflected in the FIR.

According to the Vigilance Establishment, search teams recovered ₹1.62 crore in cash allegedly concealed at different locations inside Kumar’s residence in Chandralok Colony, Aliganj. They also seized around 13 kg of gold, 9 kg of silver, diamond jewellery and bullion. The precious metals have been preliminarily valued at around ₹20 crore by government-approved valuers.

Investigators also recovered documents relating to an extensive portfolio of movable and immovable assets, including residential houses, plots and agricultural land in Lucknow, Barabanki and Rae Bareli, booked apartments in Lucknow and Noida, and investments exceeding ₹1 crore in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. Search teams also documented two cars and household assets, officials said.

Senior Vigilance officials said all assets recovered during the searches are being verified. Investigators are reconciling the recoveries with Kumar’s salary records, income tax returns, annual property declarations, banking transactions, ancestral property and other sources of income claimed by him.

“The recoveries have substantially strengthened the disproportionate assets case. Every recovered asset has to be supported by documentary evidence. If the accused fails to establish a legitimate source, the material recovered during the searches will become crucial evidence before the court,” a senior official said.

Officials said notices have been issued directing Lalit Kumar to explain the source of the cash, bullion, jewellery, investments and immovable properties recovered during the searches. His response will determine the course of action, including whether the Vigilance Establishment seeks his custodial arrest from the competent court.

Investigators believe the case demonstrates how a routine open enquiry into suspected disproportionate assets evolved into a full-fledged corruption probe after the search operation allegedly uncovered a wealth trail vastly disproportionate to the income reflected in official records. The agency is now examining whether the recovered assets represent only a part of a larger network of undisclosed wealth accumulated during his tenure in the transport department.