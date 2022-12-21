99 new healthcare facilities set up in state in 1 year: Deputy CM

In an attempt to bring proper medical healthcare closer to people’s homes, 99 new healthcare facilities have started functioning in one year, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said in a press statement on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In one year, 99 urban health centres and health and wellness centres have been established. People now have an increased faith in the government health centres since the number of staff deployed there has been strengthened, and more medicines are available there,” Pathak, who also holds the state’s health and medical education portfolio, said.

At present, the state has 603 urban primary health centres and 508 health and wellness centres that offer treatment. “Hospitals are being connected to telemedicine and teleradiology to facilitate patient care,” said the minister.

“Getting treatment near one’s residence helps in two ways. Quick diagnosis and early treatment. Also, patients who can’t afford to spend much time in queues at big medical facilities for minor health ailments, save time at health facilities near their houses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data, there were 574 urban primary health centres (PHCs) in 2017-18. In 2018-19, the number of urban PHCs reached 592 and urban health and wellness centres to 383.