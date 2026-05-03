9-yr-old killed for refusing to bring water for liquor in UP; accused held: Cop

A man on Friday allegedly shot a nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district after the boy refused to bring him water while he was drinking liquor.

The accused allegedly shot the boy when he refused to fetch water. (Representative Photo/ iStock)

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The incident took place in Yakutganj village, within the Sahawar police station limits. The victim, Yashpal, and the accused Dhanesh Yadav were attending a naming ceremony at the house of Jasveer Gola, a relative of the victim’s father Sukhveer Singh.

Singh informed station house officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma that the accused allegedly shot his son when he refused to fetch water.

“When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the abdomen,” police said.

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Circle officer Shahida Nasreen said Yashpal was taken to a district hospital and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh, where he was declared dead on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 103(1) (murder). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 103(1) (murder). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused fled the scene after the incident but was arrested on Saturday. Police also seized the firearm used from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused fled the scene after the incident but was arrested on Saturday. Police also seized the firearm used from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

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