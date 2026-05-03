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9-yr-old killed for refusing to bring water for liquor in UP; accused held: Cop

Yashpal was taken to a district hospital and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A man on Friday allegedly shot a nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district after the boy refused to bring him water while he was drinking liquor.

The accused allegedly shot the boy when he refused to fetch water. (Representative Photo/ iStock)

The incident took place in Yakutganj village, within the Sahawar police station limits. The victim, Yashpal, and the accused Dhanesh Yadav were attending a naming ceremony at the house of Jasveer Gola, a relative of the victim’s father Sukhveer Singh.

Singh informed station house officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma that the accused allegedly shot his son when he refused to fetch water.

“When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the abdomen,” police said.

Also Read:3-year-old dies after car hits him in UP; angry locals protest, block Mathura-Bareilly road

Circle officer Shahida Nasreen said Yashpal was taken to a district hospital and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh, where he was declared dead on Saturday.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 9-yr-old killed for refusing to bring water for liquor in UP; accused held: Cop
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 9-yr-old killed for refusing to bring water for liquor in UP; accused held: Cop
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