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A person can’t be branded a goonda on the basis of one or two criminal cases: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has set aside a six-month externment order dated February 12, 2025 issued by the ADM (finance and revenue), Bulandshahr

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court has observed that merely on the basis of one or two criminal cases, a person cannot be branded a “goonda” under the UP Control of Goondas Act, 1970.

The Allahabad high court has said that such punitive action of the state causes irreparable damage to the reputation of such a person and his family. (FILE PHOTO)

With this observation, the high court set aside a six-month externment order dated February 12, 2025 issued by the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), Bulandshahr, which was later upheld by the commissioner, Meerut division, in appeal on June 2,2025.

The high court added that such punitive action of the state causes irreparable damage to the reputation of such a person and his family.

In a judgment dated April 20, Justice Sandeep Jain allowed a writ petition filed by the accused Satendra.

The proceedings were initiated based on two criminal cases against the petitioner under various sections of the IPC and the SC-ST Act.

The authorities had found that the petitioner is a habitual offender, posing a menace to society, and that his activities have created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the locality, thereby dissuading members of the public from coming forward to depose against him.

The high court noted that, in the instant case also, the petitioner was branded a “goonda” on the basis of only two criminal cases registered against him, hence, the proceedings initiated under the Act of 1970 are unsustainable and liable to be quashed.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / A person can’t be branded a goonda on the basis of one or two criminal cases: Allahabad high court
Home / Cities / Lucknow / A person can’t be branded a goonda on the basis of one or two criminal cases: Allahabad high court
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