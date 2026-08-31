A tale of extremes: U.P’s rain map swings from deluge to deficit in August

August left Uttar Pradesh with a rain-soaked map, but not all parts of the state received the same share of the monsoon. While some districts were battered by rainfall more than double their normal levels, others barely received a few showers. Overall, UP got 24% more rain than normal this month, with 291.3 mm against the long-period average (LPA) of 235.5 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

A boat sits stranded in an inundated area with water hyacinths after monsoon rains in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

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The contrast is striking. Mahoba received nearly three times its normal rainfall, with 673.7 mm and a 199% surplus. Prayagraj recorded 601.6 mm, 160% above normal, while Banda and Chitrakoot received 646 mm and 632.9 mm, respectively, both more than 140% above normal.

At the other end of the rainfall map, Deoria received only 42.5 mm, 81% below normal. Kushinagar recorded 54 mm, a 74% deficit, while Mau received 89.5 mm, 60% below normal.

The state capital was also among the wetter pockets. Lucknow received 330.6 mm in August, 64% above its normal of 202 mm. Barabanki received 291.4 mm, 23% above normal. Kanpur city recorded 392.9 mm, 107% excess, while Varanasi received 448 mm, 83% above normal.

“West UP recorded a higher monthly surplus than the east. The region received 294 mm against its normal of 228.3 mm, a 29% excess. East UP received 289.5 mm against a normal of 240.6 mm, recording a 20% surplus,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist, regional meteorological centre, Lucknow.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, despite the soaking August, the monsoon season as a whole is still running below normal. Since June 1, UP has recorded a 7% rainfall deficit. East UP is 13% below normal, while West UP has a 3% surplus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, despite the soaking August, the monsoon season as a whole is still running below normal. Since June 1, UP has recorded a 7% rainfall deficit. East UP is 13% below normal, while West UP has a 3% surplus. {{/usCountry}}

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The seasonal picture is also uneven across districts. 21 districts have received deficient or large deficient rainfall, while 34 have recorded normal rainfall. Nine districts have received excess rainfall and two large excess rainfall so far this monsoon.

September set for another wet spell

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across UP over the coming week as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal moves west-northwestwards towards Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining north coastal Odisha and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

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The system is expected to strengthen monsoon flow over the region. Eastern UP could see very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the first 48 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Raebareli and Amethi.

A yellow alert has been issued for more than 20 districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

During the last 24 hours, Moradabad CWC saw 149.4 mm rainfall, Koraon in Prayagraj 132 mm rain and Rajapur in Chitrakoot 67 mm.