AAP open to alliance to keep BJP out of power: Kejriwal

LUCKNOW Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said if there is a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, then AAP will enter into a post-poll alliance to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All surveys are indicating towards a hung assembly in the state. In such a stuatiuon, we will form an alliance to keep the BJP out of the government, if needed. We will fulfill promises of free 24-hour electricity, better schools and hospitals even by supporting other party against BJP in case of hung assembly. Hence, it is important that people should vote for AAP candidates to strengthen our party’s prospects,” Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting here at Rifah-e-Aam Club.

Kejriwal began his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said. He will also be visiting Barabanki, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP, said party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi CM asked people of UP that if they want Delhi-like government schools and hospitals, then they all must vote for AAP without worrying how many seats it will win the election.

Am I a terrorist? Delhi CM asks people

The Delhi CM also accused PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of calling him a “terrorist”, saying despite ruling the country for years, these parties did not have a single concrete work to talk about and “that is why, they are calling Kejriwal a terrorist.”

“Tell me, if any terrorist has built schools/hospitals in the world? Does any terrorist arrange pilgrimages for elders?” he asked.

“The BJP conducted raids at my house and office with help of all agencies but they did not get anything. When I asked what was found at my house, I was told nothing. When I asked why the raids were conducted then I was told that some poet lives in Ghaziabad who said I am a terrorist. I came in his dream and told him seven years ago that I would divide India into two parts and become the prime minister of one,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So I request PM Modi to do away with agencies like RAW, CBI, ED and keep that poet. He will tell who is a terrorist and who is not,” said the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal said: “Terrorists are of two types. One who scares the public and the other who scares the corrupt. Kejriwal is the terrorist who scares the corrupt.”

In a lighter vein, he said, “When someone commits corruption for 100 miles, mother says just sleep, otherwise Kejriwal will come,” he said referring to a dialogue from popular Bollywood film ‘Sholay’.

“I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh. A century ago, the British had called him a terrorist. And now, history is repeating itself as all these corrupt politicians are calling Bhagat Singh’s disciple a terrorist,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attacking opposition parties, Kejriwal said, “Both the BJP and the Congress have been wiped out from Delhi. If given a chance, all other parties will be wiped out from here too,” he added.

CRITICIZES PM

The AAP leader cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and said, “Yesterday, the PM said those who ride bicycle are terrorists. This is an insult to bicycle riders. When you vote, tell them it’s the BJP (people) who are terrorists, not the ones who ride bicycles.”

The Delhi CM further said, “First, the farmers of the country were called terrorists and now all the poor people using cycles are being called terrorists.”

He said that in 7 years, Delhi schools got 20,000 new classrooms, old blackboards were replaced with electronic boards, many government schools now have swimming pools, auditorium and other modern facilities, which many private schools didn’t have. “As many as 3.70 lakh students took admission to Delhi government schools where children from affluent families and poor kids share the same bench, which was a dream of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” added Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He questioned if UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath could tell how many schools and universities he made in five years. Three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON