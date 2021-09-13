Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP’s tiranga yatra today: Sisodia, Sanjay seek blessings from Ram Lalla, Ayodhya saints

AAP leaders, however, avoided meeting saints associated with the VHP and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. AAP was the first to raise question marks on land deals entered into by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and party’s Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh on Monday paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya and sought blessings of the saints.

The AAP is slated to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Gulab Bari to Gandhi Park in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Both Sisodia and Singh reached Ayodhya on Monday.

After paying obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, both the leaders went to Hanuman Garhi temple.

At Hanuman Garhi, both the leaders met Mahant Prem Das, head priest of the temple. The AAP leaders also sought blessings from saints at Rasik Peeth and Janki Ghat.

At Janki Ghat, they met Mahant Janmejay Sharan and served food to the devotees at the community feast. “We have sought blessings from Lord Hanuman to form party’s government in Uttar Pradesh,” Manish Sisodia said.

Attacking the BJP, Sanjay Singh said, “AAP’s true nationalism will defeat BJP’s fake nationalism. AAP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is getting an overwhelming response everywhere. After Ayodhya, Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in the entire Uttar Pradesh.”

Sabhajeet Singh, state president of AAP, was also present.

AAP leaders, however, avoided meeting saints associated with the VHP and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. AAP was the first to raise question marks on land deals entered into by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. Later, Samajwadi Party and the Congress had also alleged irregularities in the land deals.

AAP is trying to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh’s politics in the assembly polls due in February–March next year.

