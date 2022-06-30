ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused

Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday’s Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sanjay Jat, the spokesperson for ABHM, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.

“The ABHM leader has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. The person booked had earlier also made such provocative statements and was turning a threat to peace and harmony,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

On Wednesday, Sanjay Jat announced a bounty of ₹2 lakh on the heads of the two men who killed a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur over a post supporting now removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had allegedly made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

“Such a gruesome murder merely for supporting a statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma cannot be justified. The accused in the Udaipur killing have even issued threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this cannot be tolerated,” said Sanjay Jat when contacted on Thursday.

“My feelings were hurt because the accused of Udaipur, now in custody of police, had issued threats to the PM of nation. Yet, a case has been registered against me by Agra police. I would lodge complaint against the accused of the Udaipur killing on Friday because they issued threats to PM of nation,” he added.

The declaration of the bounty came even as right-wing organisations took the streets on Agra and Aligarh on Wednesday to protest against the killing of the Udaipur tailor. These protests were held by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.