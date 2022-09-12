ABHM treasurer files fresh petition, seeks removal of Meena Masjid from Mathura site
This is the second case filed by ABHM treasurer DInesh Sharma, who has already filed a case (number 174 of 2021) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi structure in Mathura
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma has filed another petition before the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura seeking removal of “Meena Masjid” allegedly constructed on land belonging to the deity, Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj, on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises in Mathura.
This is second case filed by Dinesh Sharma, who has already filed a case (number 174 of 2021) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi structure in Mathura. That case is pending before the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura.
In the fresh petition filed on Monday, ABHM treasurer Sharma appeared as petitioner number 2, claiming to be a devout follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj (another name of Lord Krishna), who is petitioner number 1 in the case.
“I have filed the case in the capacity of a devotee and follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj who owns land measuring 13.37 acre within Khasra No. 255 of Mathura Bangar (Mathura City) on which Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located,” Sharma said.
“Recently, on Janmashtami (August 19), I came across constructions being raised allegedly by the Intezamia Committee of Meena Masjid (defendant no. 2) in the name of Meena Masjid on land owned by Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj and no heed was paid to my request to stop the ongoing construction. Instead, the employee of the Intezamia Committee of the Masjid threatened me,” the petitioner said.
The petitioner has sought removal of the construction raised in the name of Meena Masjid near Vrindavan railway line at Deeg gate on land owned by the deity in Mathura.
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf, which has its office on Mall Avenue in Lucknow, has been impleaded as defendant no. 1 in the case.
Dinesh Sharma said the court of the civil judge (senior division) has fixed October 26 for hearing the case.
