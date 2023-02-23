ABVP meets governor Anandiben Patel, demands reforms in higher education system

A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Uttar Pradesh, has demanded governor Anandiben Patel to implement various reforms in higher education system.

ABVP delegation met governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegation handed over a memorandum to the governor at Raj Bhawan here on Thursday and demanded to regularise the academic session, entrance examination, research curriculum, and to take action against the corrupt working style of the vice-chancellors. They further demanded the governor to solve the problems faced by the students.

Also, through the memorandum, the ABVP has demanded to display complete information of the entrance examination registration fee on the websites of universities, to make PhD coursework 100% online in Kanpur, and ensure smooth functioning of vocational courses in universities.

Demand has also been raised to improve the complaint redressal system in Raj Bhawan.

ABVP national secretary Sakshi Singh said, “ABVP will not accept the corruption happening in the field of higher education in Uttar Pradesh at any cost; strict action should be taken against the corrupt.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ABVP national secretary Sakshi Singh, regional organising secretary Ghanshyam Shahi, Awadh state secretary Akash Patel, Kanpur state secretary Vikrant Agnihotri, Kashi state secretary Atendra Singh, Goraksh state secretary Saurabh Gaur, and Braj state co-secretary Shubham were among the ABVP members in the delegation.