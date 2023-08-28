ABVP’s 75 years: ‘Activists left behind personal obligations to strengthen organisation’

Chief guest and former justice Ranganath Pandey said that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, established in 1949, is working for the uplift of the country through its workers. He said that India is on the road to becoming Vishwaguru and the country is heading in the right direction.

The function orgainsed by the Awadh Province at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Justice Pandey said this while speaking at the 75 years of ABVP organised by Awadh Province here at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Monday.

Chief speaker, Ashish Chauhan, said that ABVP activists left their personal obligations behind to strengthen the organisation. The workers are committed towards social responsibility and volunteers are working overtime for the betterment of people. Once they become part of this organisation, they never disassociate themselves from it.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh ABVP has the largest membership in the country and is playing a major role in providing leadership. After joining the student council, a person never leaves it. This affection of the youth is helping the council move forward,” he said.

ABVP Uttar Pradesh office-bearer Vindhyavasini Kumar said that the body has left an indelible mark on society through its programmes. “Our workers carried out many agitations with the sentiment of nation first. Our slogans laid the foundation for change in the country,” he said.

Special guest Dr Rajsharan Shahi said that today ABVP is established as the world’s largest student organisation. The workers of ABVP Uttar Pradesh have played a big role in making ABVP a countrywide organisation. In this era of marketing, working with family spirit in educational institutions is the specialty of ABVP.

