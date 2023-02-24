Accused held in Kukrail river dam murder case: Police

The Lucknow police on Thursday night arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly killed the 32-year-old man from Barabanki whose blood-soaked body was found at Kukrail river dam, near Shakti Nagar, under the Ghazipur Police Station limits, in the wee hours of Thursday, informed police in a press note released on Friday.

An FIR under the IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged and the accused will be sent to jail. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased, Jitendra Singh had come to attend a wedding in Lucknow with his family but was later found dead near the Kukrail river after he left the guest house claiming he was going out for some work.

“The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Singh Chandel (24), a resident of Barabanki. The deceased’s wife was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with him, which led him to kill Jitendra,” said police in its press note.

According to police, Ranjeet Singh took Jitendra to a place near the Kukrail river in Shakti Nagar, offered him a drink, and then killed him after he was drunk with a knife he carried. The deceased had several injuries on his neck.

“Police arrested the man with the help of CCTV footage and an informer’s tip from the Banda area. A knife and a blood-stained jacket among other items were also found in his possession,” informed the police.

“An FIR under the IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged and the accused will be sent to jail,” added the note.