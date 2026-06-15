Unnao , The prime accused in the murder case of a temple priest was shot dead in a police encounter in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh early Monday, police said.

Accused in murder case of priest shot dead in UP's Unnao

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A Special Operation Group constable was also injured during the encounter.

Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Jai Prakash Singh said police and the SOG team were conducting checks on the service road near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway airstrip when they received a tip off that the accused identified as Issrael was present near the Tajpur village underpass.

Acting on the information, a joint team of police of Bangarmau police station and SOG personnel reached the spot, surrounded the accused, and asked him to surrender.

According to the police, instead of surrendering, the accused fired at the police team. One bullet hit sub-inspector Newton Kumar Singh's bulletproof jacket, while SOG constable Vikas Bhadauria was injured after being shot in the hand.

Police said that in retaliatory firing Issrael was wounded. He was rushed to the community health centre in Bangarmau, where doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges, and a knife from the encounter site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges, and a knife from the encounter site. {{/usCountry}}

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Issrael was wanted in the murder case of Sant Ram Miland Das alias Baba Milan Das.

Das was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at an under-construction temple in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on June 9, following which tension prevailed in the area and some people held a protest, police said.

According to police, Das had been performing religious duties at the Bodheshwar temple located on the western side of the town for a long time.

Around six months ago, he started construction of a new temple about 200 metres away from his house and was spending most of his time there.

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Police said Das was present at the temple premises when unidentified attackers assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents rushed him to the Bangarmau community health centre where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The deceased's elder brother Virendra told police that the family had no known dispute with anyone.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.