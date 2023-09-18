Accused of rape and murder, ex-BJP leader arrested

GORAKHPUR Former BJP minority cell in-charge of Maharajganj district, Rahi Masoom Raza, who is accused of the rape of a dalit girl and murder of her father, was arrested by Maharajganj police from Sunauli border on Saturday evening.

Raza was released from Kotwali police station on September 6 on a personal bond after the victim retracted her previous allegations of rape and thrashing of her father which led to his death on August 31, three days after the incident of rape that took place on August 28.

The girl, her sister and deceased father were tenants in the house of the former BJP leader. Taking a serious note of negligence of police personnel, SP Maharajganj had suspended five cops and attached 14 others to district police lines on September 9 for their alleged mishandling of the case.

SP Dr Kaustubh had constituted 15 teams for the arrest of the accused and a notice for the demolition of his house was also pasted on Thursday. Fearing stringent action by the police force, his tenants had vacated the house.

Rahi Masum Raza who posed as a lawyer, is not a member of the Civil Court Bar Association, Maharajganj as he had no registration as lawyer in Bar Council that was confirmed by district unit president of the association Dharmendra Tripathi.

Additional superintendent of police Atish Kumar Singh confirmed that the accused had taken shelter somewhere in Nepal and he was arrested while making an attempt to enter India at Sunauli border. He said that though the accused was released on personal bond, the case against him was not withdrawn and investigation was going on.

Meanwhile, addition district magistrate Maharajganj, Pankaj Kumar said the district authorities had arranged an outsourced job in the municipality for the victim girl.