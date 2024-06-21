Action against owners of over 2.75 L vehicles for misuse of beacons, police colours

LUCKNOW The state police have initiated action against owners of over 2.75 lakh two-wheelers and four-wheelers and fined over 19,000 vehicles with ₹1.03 crore for using red and blue beacons, police colours and mentioning UP government and Indian government in the first eight days of the comprehensive drive going on from June 11 to 25, as per senior police officials here on Thursday. Traffic police removing black film from the window of a car. (HT)

In a press note, police officials said as many as 85,738 vehicles were checked for using red and blue beacons during June 11 and 18 of which around 3900 such vehicles were fined ₹34.869 lakh. They said action was taken against 1,01,043 vehicles for using police colours and around 9356 such vehicles were fined ₹45.58 lakh during the same period. Besides, as many as 88,691 vehicles were checked for mentioning ‘Uttar Pradesh Sarkar’ (U.P. Government) and Bharat Sarkar (Government of India) on number plates. Around 6608 such vehicles were fined of ₹22.79 lakh, they added.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They further said 2,75,472 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were checked and around 19,864 fined ₹1,03,23,900 for traffic violations during the same period.

Cops sent to lines for removing

beacon from four-wheeler

An interesting incident was reported from Barabanki where police allegedly removed beacon from the four-wheeler of Divya Singh, an IAS officer of joint magistrate rank, and made its video viral on social media on Thursday. The state information department, however, issued clarification over the incident, stating no officer was present in the vehicle when the beacon was removed and no IAS officer named Divya Singh was posted as joint magistrate in Barabanki. Moreover, Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh shunted the police personnel involved in removing the beacon to police lines. It was later discovered that Divya Singh was a trainee PCS officer.