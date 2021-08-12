Active Covid cases drop below 500 in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh had dropped below 500. The chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state with senior officials engaged in the management of the disease. The term active cases refers to the number of patients currently under treatment.

“Today, the active Covid cases in the state have gone below 500. To be precise, the number is 490. The state is doing 2.5 lakh (250,000) Covid tests daily on average. The (24-hour) positivity rate is stable at 0.01% and the recovery rate is 98.6%. Yet, there is a need to stay alert and be cautious. A little neglect could cause serious trouble,” the chief minister said.

He said 54 districts did not report even a single fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours while 20 districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

In the same period, the state reported 43 fresh cases across Uttar Pradesh while 71 patients recovered.

“With 10 cases, Maharajganj is the only district that has reported cases in double digits. All these infected persons reside in the same place on the Gorakhpur-Maharajganj border. Apart from their movements in Gorakhpur, they do not have any travel history. Send a team today to the area and do special contact tracing. Collect samples and bring them to Lucknow for genome sequencing and exercise special alertness in the area. Keep district administration and health teams on alert,” the chief minister said to the officials concerned.

The chief minister also said the state had administered 5.55 crore (55.5 million) doses of Covid-19 vaccines till now.

The chief minister also talked about cases of infectious diseases caused by contaminated water recently in Lucknow.

“Some negligence regarding the management of sewer lines has been noticed in some parts of the state. In some places after laying sewer lines, roads were not relaid, while in other places mixing of sewer water into drinking water has been reported. This happened because of lacunae in planning. Such cases were noticed in Lucknow,” he said.

“Take immediate notice of all such incidents and rectify the problems. Also, act against those who were responsible for the incidents,” he asked the urban development department.