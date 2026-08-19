Actor and director Vikrant Rai: I want to show a different side of Azamgarh with my love story

Actor Vikrant Rai, who turned director with his upcoming film Cousin Isha, is all out to showcase his hometown Azamgarh in all its glory. Last seen in the feature film Tatkshan (2024), the actor says that he has carved a unique love story set in Purvanchal.

Actor and director Vikrant Rai will be next seen in Cousin Isha

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“Previously, to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think any shooting has happened here – surely not a full-length film. Ours is the feature film that has been entirely shot here,” says the UPite.

Rai says that with his film, he wants to change the general perception of the city. “In Mumbai, in the film circuit, if we mention a story and shoot in Azamgarh, then they will assume that it will be about mafia, katta and bandook. Not in the wildest dream will one think of shooting a love story, but we did that!”

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{{^usCountry}} Rai adds, “I have captured the beauty of the city that will be showcased for the first time on a big screen. The sunrise and sunset, the beauty of villages in winters, rustic locations. I want to show a different side of Azamgarh with my love story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai adds, “I have captured the beauty of the city that will be showcased for the first time on a big screen. The sunrise and sunset, the beauty of villages in winters, rustic locations. I want to show a different side of Azamgarh with my love story.” {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, they were scheduled to shoot the film in Kanpur. “Unfortunately, it could not work out. To save the film, we moved it to Azamgarh. As the director had walked out, I decided to go behind the camera and eventually set up a production house so the film could happen.”

A still from the film Cousin Isha

As the title suggests, the film is a love story but with a twist. “It has a unique angle that has never been explored before, as the title suggests. There is more to it than it apparently looks like, which viewers will come to know as the film progresses," he says and adds, "Since it’s a love story, we tried to give the best of music with singers Shaan, Shahid Mallya, and Rahul Mishra lending their voices. With me in the lead, it has actor Surabhi Talodia, Anjuman Saxena, Naresh Gosain and Prateek Pachauri.”

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This will be his fifth film, along with Uuva (2015) and Bhouri (2016). “Tatkshan was shot entirely in Lucknow. It was released in limited theatres in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. With limited resources, I will try to do my best to do a good theatrical release.”

Born in Kaptanganj, Azamgarh, he has lived in various cities. “I am a son of a retired Indian Navy personnel, so I have lived in various cities in India wherever my father was posted.”

He started his acting journey with TV shows like Kavyanjali, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyann and Maayka: Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka before making a leap to cinema. “I have also done Feroz Abbas Khan’s OTT show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon and Do Sau Karod Ki Botal (2018), but now I am fully focused on films,” he signs off.

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