Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to youth: Don’t chase the imaginary world

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui engaged in an interactive session with students from National Post Graduate College in Lucknow, where he highlighted numerous issues concerning today's youth.

The actor, hosted by the college for the first time, took questions from the students and answered them with much ease.

Speaking on the prevalent effect of social media, the actor addressed the concerning rise of "influence" and its impact on the younger generation. “Many countries have curtailed this, and not all are allowed to make reels and content on issues they are not experts in,” he pointed out. “This exposure has created an imaginary world that today’s youth are mindlessly chasing.”

He also shared his observations from the interaction with the students, noting a common issue: “What I felt upon meeting students today was that they have too many questions and no answers. Also, they take their queries to people who are not experts in that particular subject. This needs to be understood so that they channel their energy in the right place.”

On his return to Lucknow, Siddiqui expressed his affection for the region. “Oh! I just love this city and this state, this is my place, meri mitti hain yeh, it smells like my home,” he said. “And this season is all about food, so it makes me more happy,” the actor added.

The actor who was last seen in Thamma was in the city to promote his next and also shoot for his upcoming show, “I am glad to have got this opportunity to back in Lucknow for work and events. My next release, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, is a thriller with a lot of twists and turns, much like its predecessor back in 2020. Also, I am shooting for another series in and around Lucknow, so audiences will get to see me in some interesting roles"