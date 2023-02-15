Ad hoc staff in UP departments to get 7th pay panel scale

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for implementing Seventh Pay Commission scales for ad hoc employees in departments of the state government. About 10,000 employees are likely to be benefitted by the proposal that put a burden of ₹29 crore on the state exchequer.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of state cabinet. Briefing media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision would be applicable only for employees who have been recruited following advertisement by their respective departments.

The state cabinet also gave a go-ahead to a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and the vocational education and skill development department, providing for the upgrade of the 150 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

After the MoA between TTL and vocational education and skill development department, the former will run 11 long-term and 23 short-term courses in accordance with the needs of industry and train nearly 35,000 youths every year. The total cost of the project is estimated to be ₹5472.96 crore. TTL will contribute ₹4,282.96 crore while the state government would provide ₹1,190 crore for the project. The MoA will be implemented in 10 years and nine months and can be renewed with consent of both parties after 10 years. The CM has been authorised to make any changes in the implementation of the scheme.

Land for textiles park

The state cabinet approved a proposal to transfer 1,000 acres land in Hardoi and Lucknow to the handloom and textiles department for setting up textiles park under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel scheme. A special purpose vehicle will be set up for the park and a paid-up capital of ₹10 crore would be provided for the purpose. The land for the park would be provided free of cost. The total cost of the project is expected to be ₹1,200 crore.

Rates of land bought by Yeida

The UP cabinet also approved a proposal to revise rates of land being bought by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida). The revision of rates will be done with the consent of land owners. The Noida International Airport being set up at Jewar falls in Yeida area and various organisations representing farmers have been demanding revision of rates with mutual consent. The cabinet gave a nod to a proposal for acquiring land at the rate ₹3,100 per square metre for construction of peripheral road in north, east and west of the airport in 500-metre wide area. The decision would not put any additional burden on the state government or the centre and Yeida would bear the expenses from its own resources.

Amendment to service rules

The UP cabinet also okayed a proposal to amend UP Stamps and Registration Department (Group A and B) Service Rules to remove anomalies in the pay of officers of certain categories.