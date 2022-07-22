Adani Group to construct 464-km stretch of Ganga Expressway

LUCKNOW Construction work is all set to begin on UP’s longest expressway – the 594-km Ganga Expressway – which will connect Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state.

Land acquisition work for the project is almost complete. The e-way will pass through 12 districts starting from Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and will end in Prayagraj, said officials.

The Adani Group will construct 464-km stretch of the e-way from Badaun to Prayagraj. Adani Enterprises Limited will construct three clusters of the six-lane expressway, which could be expanded to eight lanes.

The Adani Group has 13 such projects of ₹35,000 crore, under which roads of more than 5,000 km are being constructed. These projects are spread across nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.