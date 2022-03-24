Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM tomorrow
- The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow in which the name of Yogi Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.
Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.
Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.
The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow in which the name of Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.
Baby Rani Maurya, Surya Pratap Shahi and others seconded the proposal.
Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad were present with their MLAs in the meeting.
Also Read | How Lucknow Traffic Police are gearing up for Adityanath's swearing-in tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Adityanath said he had no administrative experience when he became chief minister for the first time and thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for guiding him to provide good governance in Uttar Pradesh.
Adityanath said the barrier that was seen in the implementation of the schemes of the Centre in the state collapsed during the past five years.
"People for the first time felt that house for the poor could also be built. For the first time, it was felt that money can go directly into the account of the poor," he said.
Also Read | ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker Vivek Agnihotri, star Anupam Kher to be at Yogi's oath
In a state like Uttar Pradesh, festivals can now be celebrated in a peaceful manner, he added.
Adityanath said the prime minister's mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" made impact despite the opposition propaganda.
People rose above casteism and supported nationalism, development and good governance, he said, apparently referring to the results of the just-concluded UP Assembly polls.
On the occasion, Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath, saying no party returned to power in UP in 37 years.
UP went through political instability as parties practised casteism, dynasty politics, he added.
Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics