Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM tomorrow
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM tomorrow

  • The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow in which the name of Yogi Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.
Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow in which the name of Adityanath was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Baby Rani Maurya, Surya Pratap Shahi and others seconded the proposal.

Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad were present with their MLAs in the meeting.

Also Read | How Lucknow Traffic Police are gearing up for Adityanath's swearing-in tomorrow

Addressing the MLAs, Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Adityanath said he had no administrative experience when he became chief minister for the first time and thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for guiding him to provide good governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said the barrier that was seen in the implementation of the schemes of the Centre in the state collapsed during the past five years.

"People for the first time felt that house for the poor could also be built. For the first time, it was felt that money can go directly into the account of the poor," he said.

Also Read | ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker Vivek Agnihotri, star Anupam Kher to be at Yogi's oath

In a state like Uttar Pradesh, festivals can now be celebrated in a peaceful manner, he added.

Adityanath said the prime minister's mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" made impact despite the opposition propaganda.

People rose above casteism and supported nationalism, development and good governance, he said, apparently referring to the results of the just-concluded UP Assembly polls.

On the occasion, Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath, saying no party returned to power in UP in 37 years.

UP went through political instability as parties practised casteism, dynasty politics, he added.

Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath uttar pradesh bjp + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out