Adityanath hands over Alaknanda tourist bungalow to Uttarakhand
LUCKNOW/HARIDWAR UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House of the UP State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) in Haridwar and handed over the Alaknanda tourist bungalow in the pilgrimage town to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a major step towards resolving the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states.
UPSTDC’s Alaknanda tourist bungalow in Hardwar was declared a property of Uttarakhand following the division of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.
As UP refused to hand over Alaknanda to Uttarakhand, the issue went to the Supreme Court. An agreement was later reached with Uttarakhand government giving land for the construction of UP’s 100-room Bhagirathi tourist bungalow worth ₹43.27 crore that Yogi inaugurated on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said it was an example of how long-pending issues between states can be resolved through dialogue, if the political will is there. He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP and Uttarakhand have been able to resolve the 21-year old dispute mutually.
“When I became UP CM in 2017, within a week the Supreme Court had expressed resentment over delay in resolving property disputes between the two states regarding handing over of Alaknanda hotel to Uttarakhand. I took it as a priority so that such inter-state disputes don’t get dragged on for years in courts. I assure people of Uttarakhand that both sides will be satisfied as all disputes pertaining the two states will be resolved in a similar manner as has been done in the Alaknanda hotel case,” said Adityanath.
Yogi Adityanath said the tourism sector was now the second-largest job creating sector after agriculture and there were tremendous opportunities in the service sector.
“Ganga is born only when Bhagirathi and Alaknanda come together. UP and Uttarakhand may be two states, but the feelings and sentiments of people in both the states are the same. Not leaving it to bureaucracy, we have resolved most of the issues politically through dialogue,” Adityanath said.
The UP CM said the issues had been resolved with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision regarding Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India).
He said Uttarakhand was ‘Devbhumi’ and pilgrims from all over the world wanted to bathe at Hari ki Pauri to get blessings. “Kedarnath Dham has been changed in accordance with wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while renovation of Badrinath Dham is in progress,” said Yogi.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said both the states had much in common, which will further boost ties. “The 21-year-old dispute between two states on the hotel has been resolved in a 20-minute meeting. I express my gratitude to Yogi Adityanath for this,” he said.
UP minister for tourism Jaivir Singh listed measures that were being undertaken for promotion of tourism in the state. Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said both the states will work together to encourage tourism in the northern region.
Later, Adityanath launched a book of former Union education minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, named “Main Ganga Bol Rahi Hun”, and an e-book on Sparsh Ganga.
Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh
The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing Shanti Devi's four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning. SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj's third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.
80K boxes of Alphonso mangoes reach APMC market every day
Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand: Navi Mumbai. This year, the APMC market in Vashi has received the highest number of Alphonso mangoes in the last four years. Every day, the market receives around 80,000 boxes. Last year, the number was 60,000 boxes per day. The mangoes are arriving from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra to the APMC market. The Alphonso mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala will land here mostly after May 15.
Grievances related to civic issues declined post-pandemic in city: Report
Mumbai: In a report by NGO Praja Foundation on the status of civic issues in Mumbai, it was revealed that the total number of complaints filed by citizens related to various civic-related issues in the city has dropped post-pandemic. According to the data shared by the NGO, the BMC has recorded 9,45,156 complaints in the Centralised Complaint Registration System (CCRS) between 2012 and 2021.
Byculla officials neglected MP Navneet Rana's health issues, says husband
On Wednesday, MP Navneet Rana was taken to JJ Hospital for her spondylitis treatment and then brought back to Mumbai's Byculla jail. Her lawyer had earlier provided details of her health condition, saying she had spondylitis and that the condition was deteriorating due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor of the jail.
Mumbai stares at blood shortage, NGOs rush to organise donation camps
Mumbai: With many Mumbaiites away on summer vacations, the city has started seeing a drop in stock at blood banks. According to the State Blood Transfusion Council, Mumbai has enough supply for the next seven to eight days. Typically on any given day, blood banks in Mumbai have a stock of 10,500 to 14,700 units of blood that can last 21 days. Non-government organisations (NGOs) have started organising blood donation camps.
