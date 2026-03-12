Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Ayodhya on March 19 and the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. Adityanath reviews preparations ahead of President Murmu's Ayodhya visit

During his inspection of arrangements at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Adityanath met with officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, public representatives, and police and administrative officers. He issued necessary directives to ensure that all preparations for the president's visit are completed on time.

During the review meeting, officials briefed the chief minister regarding preparations for Murmu's visit, including arrangements for reception at the airport, cultural programs along the travel route and facilities for guests.

Adityanath instructed the administration and Trust officials to work closely together to complete all preparations within the designated timeline.

He also directed the police to maintain strict surveillance at all public places and ensure robust security measures are in place. Additionally, he recommended that intelligence systems and anti-drone control rooms remain on high alert.

The chief minister reviewed arrangements for the convenience of devotees expected to visit Ayodhya during Ram Navami. He directed officials to provide all necessary facilities for pilgrims and to keep footpaths clear to facilitate smooth movement.

Authorities should implement effective crowd management measures and broadcast 'Darshan and Pooja' programs on screens to manage large gatherings, he added.

He also urged security agencies to maintain vigilant oversight of any suspicious or anti-national elements, issuing directives to ensure that no one is allowed entry into the temple premises without proper security checks.

During the review meeting, the chief minister directed that golf cart services be operated from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Hanumangarhi Temple during Ram Navami to help devotees avoid long walks.

He stressed the importance of minimising VIP movement to prevent any inconvenience to the general public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.