Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked people to actively participate in environmental conservation, saying protection of nature is deeply rooted in 'Sanatan' culture and should be treated as a collective responsibility rather than an annual ritual.

Adityanath urges people to protect nature, links environmental conservation to Sanatan traditions

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In an open letter titled "Yogi Ki Pati" posted on X ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, he said worship of trees, mountains, rivers and living beings has been an integral part of Sanatan traditions and that the Vedas regard reverence for nature as worship of God.

"World Environment Day should not remain an annual formality but become an expression of our shared gratitude towards nature," he said.

The chief minister said the concept of the three debts mentioned in Sanatan tradition 'Dev Rin, Rishi Rin and Pitri Rin' underscores humanity's obligation towards nature.

"Conservation of water, forests, land and the entire creation is the path to repaying this debt," he said, adding trees are not merely natural resources but living symbols of divinity, life, knowledge, health and public welfare.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the recently observed Vat Savitri fast, Adityanath said millions of women had participated in the ritual, reflecting the deep connection between Indian culture and nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the recently observed Vat Savitri fast, Adityanath said millions of women had participated in the ritual, reflecting the deep connection between Indian culture and nature. {{/usCountry}}

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Festivals such as Chhath and the Mahakumbh are also symbols of this enduring faith, he added.

The chief minister stressed that commitments towards afforestation, water conservation and river rejuvenation have become more important than ever.

"'Jal hai to hum hain' is not merely a slogan but the essence of existence," he said.

Highlighting the state's environmental initiatives, Adityanath said the inclusion of the Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary has taken the number of Ramsar sites in Uttar Pradesh to 12.

He also cited the success of the state's "One District One River" programme, saying it demonstrated that nature could be preserved through coordinated efforts by society and the government.

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Addressing the youth, the chief minister urged them to become the backbone of campaigns related to water conservation, cleanliness, tree plantation and river protection.

"Youth energy and participation are the greatest strengths for building a green and prosperous Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also appealed to children to plant and nurture at least one sapling every year on their birthdays or other special occasions.

Calling for collective action on World Environment Day, Adityanath urged citizens to pledge themselves to protecting nature, conserving water resources and safeguarding trees.

"A safe, clean and prosperous environment is the foundation of a developed state," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.