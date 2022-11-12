Admission scam: Ayush university to cancel enrolment of 891 students

Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, which has given affiliation to over 85 ayurveda, unani, homeopathy and naturopathy colleges, in Gorakhpur has expedited the exercise for the expulsion of 891 students of the 2021-22 academic session who were given admission despite scoring below the necessary cut-off marks in NEET.

After a probe by the Union Ayush ministry found various irregularities in the admission and counselling procedure, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI inquiry in the case on November 8.

While the students in question had already been suspended by their colleges, the university has initiated the process to cancel their enrolment as well.

Registrar RB Singh said out of the total 104 ayurveda, unani and homeopathy colleges (both government and private) in the state, 85 were affiliated with the university. Following a complaint by director of ayurvedic services SN Singh, an FIR was lodged against four senior officials.

The registrar said 12 affiliated colleges had submitted the list of 200 suspended students so far and other colleges would be doing the same in a couple of days. “The enrollment of all tainted students will be cancelled,” Singh added.

As per the probe report, the natural order of merit was not followed in many cases. Some students who had not even appeared NEET were allegedly given admission. Abdur Rahman