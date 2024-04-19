Advance payment approved for home guards on poll duty in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh government has approved advance payment of duty allowances for home guard volunteers enlisted for duty during the Lok Sabha general election 2024, announced a government spokesperson on Friday. For Representation Only (HT File)

In a press release, the spokesperson stated that approximately 40% of the allocated duty allowance will be disbursed in advance to home guards deployed for election duty. This statewide implementation aims to provide significant relief to home guards fulfilling election duties, enabling them to address familial obligations before undertaking electoral responsibilities effectively.

Home guard volunteers, without weapons, play a crucial role in sensitive situations such as general elections, working alongside security forces.

In the first phase of polling across eight Lok Sabha constituencies, as many as 24,992 home guards have been deployed. Their duties encompass external security responsibilities, warranting their presence in every election.

The press release also disclosed that the minister of the home guard department has announced the deployment of approximately 50,000 home guards for election duty across various phases of the Lok Sabha general elections. The government has already approved a provision of ₹ 2,634 crore and 39 lakh under the income expenditure for the financial year 2024-25.