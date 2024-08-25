Advance registration of classes 9, 11 for UP Board till September 10 now

PRAYAGRAJ: The last date for advance registration for UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2026 of students taking admission in classes 9 and 11 this year in more than 27,000 schools of the state associated with UP Board has been extended from August 25 to September 10. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

The principals of the schools will upload the details of the students of classes 9 and 11 along with their registration fee of ₹50 per student deposited in the state treasury, on the board website by 12 midnight on September 10.

After that, the principal will get the checklist of online details and check it thoroughly from September 11 to 13. During this time, there will be no update of the students’ details on the website.

According to the revised timetable issued by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the errors found in scrutiny by the principals will be updated/corrected from September 14 to 20. During this time, however, details of no new students will be allowed to be uploaded. Earlier, the opportunity to update the details was given from September 6 to 20.

After this, the principals will send the photo list of all the students and the treasury certificate to the regional office of UP Board through the respective offices of the District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSes) by September 30.

To note, earlier the last date for registration of classes 10 and 12 had also been extended. On extending the date of registration, the patron of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (Ekjut) Hari Prakash Yadav has expressed gratitude to the secretary of UP Board.