After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases
LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. The active Covid case count in UP has now crossed the 600-mark .
“There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.
Among the total 135 new cases, the highest 76 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 33 from Ghaziabad,7 from Lucknow and 2 from Meerut. About 90% of the active cases are in home isolation.
The total number of Covid cases in the state has reached 2071621 and the number of total Covid tests done till now has reached 109840648, including 91032 tests done in the past 24 hours. Thirty-one patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 20,47,511 patients have recovered in the state, while the number of deaths has reached 23500.
“The recovery rate in the state is 98.83%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the state has reached 30,75,58,925 and about 90% beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got their second dose as well.
Experts said that despite rise in Covid cases, there was no need to panic, particularly for those who did not have any co-morbidity. “Covid infection spreads fast but if you have good body immunity, it might not catch you or the impact will be low,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, KGMU.
-
Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie. Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends.
-
Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife allegedly died by suicide at hRajani Kudalkar (42)'sresidence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency.
-
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
-
Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held
At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday. According to Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to hold camps in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to monitor drinking water scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise camps in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of the state to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Yojana scheme to ensure tap water for each household. After a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh paid a quick visit to Hamirpur and Mahoba to monitor water projects. The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme would be the people of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics