...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After Assam sanitation workers’ poll leave, Lucknow Municipal Corporation pushes for 75% local hiring

The decision comes after staff from two private agencies in Lucknow took leave to vote in the Assam assembly elections; mayor cracks down on unauthorised tax collection; safety audit of all school buildings to be done by May 15

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

After bearing the brunt of migrant sanitation workers from Assam taking leave to vote in the assembly elections in their home state, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House on Wednesday made a pitch for hiring at least 75% of sanitation workers locally to improve sanitation efficiency and accountability.

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal and others at the LMC House meeting on Wednesday. (SOURCED IMAGE )

The move follows a spike in resident complaints about door-to-door waste collection during the migrant workers’ leave. Two private agencies in Lucknow employ these workers.

Amid an uproar over sanitation related issues in the LMC House, mayor Sushma Kharkwal gave verbal instructions on hiring 75% local sanitation workers. The proposal to this effect was also passed. Besides, the House unanimously approved all other items on the agenda..

When asked by HT, Sanjeev Pradhan, LMC’s environmental engineer, stated that LSA (Lucknow Swachchata Abhiyan, private agency) employs around 2,200 sanitation workers engaged in fieldwork across the state capital. Approximately 900 of these workers, accounting for about 41% of the workforce, are Assamese. Similarly, another private agency, Lions Enviro, employs nearly 4,500 workers, of which an estimated 30%, around 1,350, are Assamese.

Focusing on student safety, the House passed a proposal to conduct a reassessment of all school buildings by May 15, 2026. Officials will fix responsibility for any structural lapses identified during the audit.

The House approved the return of leased land from Deendayal Upadhyay Seva Nyas and cleared its transfer for planned development through the Lucknow Development Authority. It also directed authorities to intensify anti-encroachment drives and utilise reclaimed land for community centres and welfare infrastructure.

To tackle waterlogging, the House cleared sewerage and drainage projects in Lohia Nagar, Vikas Nagar, and Bhawaniganj. It also approved desilting of the Kukrail river and beautification of Ghobighat pond.

The LMC House further sanctioned park development and Miyawaki plantations in Natkur village, aiming to enhance urban green cover and environmental sustainability.

The House approved a proposal by the St. Joseph Group of Schools to grant a 50% tuition fee concession to children of permanent municipal employees.

The mayor instructed officials to ensure transparency and time-bound execution of all approved proposals. She reiterated that public interest remains the corporation’s top priority.

 
waste management
Home / Cities / Lucknow / After Assam sanitation workers’ poll leave, Lucknow Municipal Corporation pushes for 75% local hiring
Home / Cities / Lucknow / After Assam sanitation workers’ poll leave, Lucknow Municipal Corporation pushes for 75% local hiring
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.