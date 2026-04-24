After attack on SP delgation, Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ghazipur girl’s family

Two days after a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation was attacked while on its way to meet the family of a 16-year-old girl who died under mysterious circumstances on April 15, party president Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit the family in Katariya village of Ghazipur district on April 29. His office has issued the official schedule for the visit. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

SP district president Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav would meet the victim’s family, who belong to the Vishwakarma community, at around 1 pm.

Earlier on Friday, addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief criticised the government over the stone-pelting incident in Ghazipur. “We may take a major step in the wake of this incident,” he said, adding that it was time to wage a “guerrilla war” against the government.

“We will not provide them with any information. We will go unannounced and work on behalf of the victims to ensure they receive justice,” Yadav said.

He also objected to the cases registered against the SP district president and MLAs in Ghazipur. “From Ghazipur to Hathras and Hardoi, daughters have been murdered, yet they have received no justice. Just as in Ghazipur, people from different parties stood up in Hathras to demand justice for a daughter of the Valmiki community, but this government failed to deliver it,” he alleged.

Yadav further alleged that the SP delegation heading to meet the victim’s family in Ghazipur had been targeted.

On April 15, the body of the teenage girl was recovered from the Ganga. An SP delegation was sent to the village, but it was confronted by a group of people en route, leading to stone-pelting in which several people were injured.