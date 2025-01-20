After ‘bade bhaiya,’ now ‘pahelwan ji’s’ birthday bash on Lucknow road goes viral

The uproar over a birthday celebration on the road in Madiaon, which led to multiple arrests and a cop’s suspension, hasn’t settled yet. Now, another similar video has emerged from the Vibhuti Khand area, raising fresh concerns over law and order in Lucknow. Screengrab of the post. (Sourced)

In the latest incident, a video showcasing cake cutting on a car bonnet and celebratory gunfire has gone viral. The footage was uploaded to Instagram by Akhand Singh, whose account reportedly features numerous photos with politicians and ministers.

The video begins with two youths holding posters that read “Happy Birthday Pahelwan Ji.” High-end vehicles are then seen parked with about six cakes placed on the bonnet of one. Around eight to ten young men gather as a cake is cut amidst party bombs going off. During the celebration, one individual is seen firing a weapon in the air.

The video is reportedly from Thursday night or three days prior, near the Summit Building police outpost in Vibhuti Khand. Sources have revealed the celebration was for one Andy Choudhary, with the video posted by his friend Akhand. One of the individuals involved is said to be the son of a local MLA, often spotted traveling in a fleet of luxury cars in the Vibhuti Khand area.

After the video went viral, the Vibhuti Khand police launched an investigation. Police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Singh stated efforts are underway to determine the video’s exact location by analyzing footage from cameras installed near the Summit Building and on Shaheed Path.

This incident mirrors another recent viral case where a large group gathered at the Engineering College crossing to celebrate Raghavendra alias Raghav’s birthday in Madiaon. Over 50 luxury vehicles blocked the road while youths danced on car roofs, played loud music, and fired several rounds in the air. Madiyanv police arrested several participants but were unable to trace the birthday boy, who continues to update his social media handles.